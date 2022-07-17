Maharashtra: 2 killed as truck hits motorcycle on Mumbai-Nashik highway Representative Pic |

Thane: Two friends riding a motorcycle were killed after a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler on the Mumbai-Nashik highway here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday near the Kharigaon toll bridge in Thane district.

The two persons on the motorcycle were heading towards Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai when the truck hit their vehicle from behind, an official from Narpoli police station said.

Both of them fell and died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Muzammil Bharkatullah Shaikh (25) and his friend Naushad Alam Nizamuddin Ansari (25).

The bodies were sent for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver, who is yet to be arrested, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.