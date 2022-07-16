Thane: Man held for killing elder brother; his wife, son, associate also held

Unsplash

A man was arrested on Saturday in Kapurbawdi area of Thane city for allegedly killing his elder brother with the help of his wife, son and an associate, a police official said.

On Friday night, Nandkumar Thakur (52) was bludgeoned to death, after which a probe began, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

"We arrested Rajesh Thakur (47), his wife Deepa (43), son Nikhil (20) and one more person Dinesh Tiwari for the murder. Rajesh is Nandkumar's younger brother and the killing took place due to a property dispute," he said.

A woman relative of the Thakurs was also injured in the hammer attack on Nandkumar, he added.

"We have recovered the hammer used in the incident as well as chilli powder from the spot. Rajesh, Deepa and Nikhil have been arrested. Further probe is underway," he said.