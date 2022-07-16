Thane: Fresh arrest by city crime unit; 460 kg cannabis seized in 10 days | Prashant Narvekar

The Crime Unit V of Wagle Estate, which arrested one person accused of carrying 110 kg of cannabis on July 8, has nabbed one of his accomplices from Kapurbawdi in Thane and recovered 350 kg of the contraband, worth Rs 35,03,350, from his possession, informed police officials.

Senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke of Crime Unit V said, “Acting on a tip-off, our team laid a trap near Kapurbawdi fire station around 9 pm on Thursday (July 7) and intercepted a tempo.

"The team searched the tempo and found 10 gunny sacks containing the contraband. We arrested tempo driver Ambalal Jagdish Jat and seized cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh from him on Friday.”

He added that the tempo, a cell phone and cash were also seized from Jat, taking the total seizure amount to Rs 16,07,620.

According to Ghodke, after interrogating Jat, the police got to know of his accomplice Vikas Premshankar Chaube, alias Chota Pandit – a resident of Mangal Bhavan building at Kasheli in Bhiwandi.

“Our team raided Chaube's godown on Friday where he used to conceal the cannabis. Overall, our team has recovered 460 kg of cannabis, a cell phone and cash totally amounting to Rs 51,10,970 from the duo,” Ghodke said.