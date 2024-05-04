Maharashtra: Indian Army Helicopter With Logistic And Medical Aid Makes Emergency Landing At Sangli Due To Technical Snag (Video) | | X

Mumbai: An Indian Army helicopter enroute to Bangalore from Nashik with logistics and medical supplies made emergency landing in an open field of Miraj, Sangli due to technical snag on Saturday.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv with three army personnel made emergency landing outside a temple at Erandoli village of Sangli district.

#WATCH | An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army had to make a precautionary landing in a field near a village in Sangli district of Maharashtra today. The chopper experienced excessive vibrations in the air. The chopper has now flown back to Nasik military station: Indian… pic.twitter.com/yQ7qwEgxtU — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

The Indian Army in statement said the chopper made precautionary landing after the helicopter pilot experienced excessive vibration while in the air and all the personnel on-board were safe. “An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army had to make a precautionary landing in a field near a village in Sangli district of Maharashtra. The chopper experienced excessive vibrations in the air. The chopper has now flown back to Nasik military station,” confirmed Indian Army spokesperson.

Earlier an IAF Chetak helicopter en route to Jaipur had made a safe precautionary landing in the Didwana village in Rajasthan last month.The landing was due to engine chip warning light and no casualties were reported.

While another Indian Navy Chetak chopper Chetak helicopter had met with a ground accident at the runway of INS Garuda, Kochi, and a naval seamen lost his life. The naval helicopter had met with an accident during routine maintenance taxi checks.