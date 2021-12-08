Watch Video: Indian army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

An Army helicopter carrying about 3-4 senior officials including CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members crashed near Coonoor in the nearby hilly Nilgiris district on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Advertisement

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, police sources told PTI.

The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames. There was no immediate information on possible casualty or injuries.

ALSO READ Military chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:59 PM IST