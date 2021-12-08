Watch Video: Indian army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, police sources told PTI.
An Army helicopter carrying about 3-4 senior officials including CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members crashed near Coonoor in the nearby hilly Nilgiris district on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.

The chopper was on its way from the Sulur IAF base to the Defence Services College (DSC) at Wellington when it crashed, police sources told PTI.

The mishap happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames. There was no immediate information on possible casualty or injuries.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:59 PM IST
