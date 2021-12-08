Military chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat, others on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force on Wednesday confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was on- board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that met with an accident earlier today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.

Along with CDS Rawat, his staff and some family members were also on-board the chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations are underway, sources told news agency ANI.

Defence sources said 14 persons including General Rawat and senior officers were on board. Initial reports suggested the helicopter had taken off from the IAF Sulur base in Coimbatore. Police sources said at least four passengers were feared dead and three persons were found with critical burn injuries from the accident site.

(With inputs from N Chithra)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:09 PM IST