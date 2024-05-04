IATA Allots 3-Letter Code ‘NMI’ To Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representative Image

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has awarded ‘NMI’ as the location code to the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport. “It is one of the important milestones for our airport and a step towards asserting its global identity,” said the spokesperson of Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAL), a subsidiary of Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

IATA codes are an integral part of the aviation and travel industry, which help identify destinations and traffic documents of a commercial airline. In addition, this three-letter code also facilitates smooth running of hundreds of electronic applications built around these coding systems for passenger and cargo traffic purposes.

Timeline For Remaining Works And Commissioning Of The Airport

According to a senior official from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has 26% stake in the airport, it completed the remaining hill cutting works within the project site on March 21. “We have handed over the entire site to the NMIAL,” the official said, not wishing to be named. “The vice-chairman and managing director of the CIDCO has given his approval for commencement of airport development works. The building permission department will issue an order to this effect soon,” the official added.

Meanwhile, a person privy to the development said that the runway pavement works will be completed by next month and the carpeting works will be completed before monsoon. “Similarly, the civil structures work at the terminal building are complete. The works to install aviation fuel farm tanks, ATC tower, and cargo, administration and meteorological department buildings besides a police station are in full swing. The airfield ground lighting will be installed by September end,” the person said. The airport is scheduled to be commissioned by March 31, 2025.