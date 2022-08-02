Mumbai police arrests two women, attempted to sell newborn girl | PTI

Mumbai police arrested two women for allegedly trying to sell a 15-day-old baby girl for Rs 4.5 lakh. The main accused, Julia Fernandez (35), reportedly faces many cases of human trafficking.

A Mid-day report stated that she was arrested after a man named Jayprakash Jadhav, who works with Pune-based adoption centre and is a member of the Central Adoption Resources Authority (CARA).

Jadhav, reportedly, got to know about a woman looking for a buyer for newborn girl and alerted the local woman and child welfare authority who communicated with their city-based counterparts.

The city police arrested the accused after laying a trap and a police probe is currently underway. Reportedly, the police recovered Rs 2000 cash along with two phones.

Mumbai Police arrested two women pertaining to the illegal trafficking of a 15-day-old girlchild in a nursing home in Sion. Rs 2,000 cash along with two phones recovered. Probe underway to ascertain the modus operandi & role of a nursing home: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

The women were booked under relevant charges pertaining to human trafficking and under sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The main accused was also arrested by the Mankhurd and Wadala Truck Terminal police for similar offences.

Reportedly, the police is searching for baby's biological parents, meanwhile, she was handed over to a trust in city.