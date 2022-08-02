Navi Mumbai: NMMT introduces bus for Bhiwandi

Navi Mumbai: NMMT's bus service stopped a day after its introduction, residents fume | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has introduced a new route to Bhiwandi from Airoli in Navi Mumbai. Bhiwandi is an industrial area and there are a large number of power looms and warehouses for e-commerce companies.

A large number of workers from the city travel to Bhiwandi for work. The bus service is likely to benefit them. Started on August 1, the frequency of the service will be 25 to 30 minutes.

The route of the bus is Airoli, Thane, Majiwada, Bhiwandi Bypass, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and other en route. The civic transport wing has appealed to citizens to use the new service.

NMMT runs a number of services out of civic jurisdiction and many of them are profitable. In fact, they generate more business than services that run within the city.