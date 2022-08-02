Mumbai: Woman traps two senior citizens in nude video calls, sextorts Rs 3 lakh from them

Representative

A woman allegedly cheated two senior citizens of Rs 3.63 lakh by blackmailing them with a nude call video. The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri area and Amboli police have registered an FIR in the case.

However, according to a report by Times Now, the police are yet to verify whether the same accused was involved in both the cases.

An unknown woman reportedly made a video call to an 86-year-old Andheri resident on July 28. When he answered the call, the man was shocked to see a naked woman. The woman recorded the video call and blackmailed him to pay by threatening him to upload the video on social media.

The scared man agreed to pay the money and reportedly transferred Rs 2.99 lakh in two bank accounts. The man, on July 29, filed an FIR at Amboli police station.

Similarly, another senior citizen was targeted in the same neighbourhood. The police said that the man received a video call from a woman between July 9 and July 19. He was also blackmailed to pay Rs 64,000 sextortion via a digital wallet.

The police have clubbed both the complaints and have filed an FIR under section of IPC and Information Technology. The police are trying to find the person operating the bank accounts and whether the accused is the same person.