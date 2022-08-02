e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Woman traps two senior citizens in nude video calls, sextorts Rs 3 lakh from them

The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri area and Amboli police have registered an FIR in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative

A woman allegedly cheated two senior citizens of Rs 3.63 lakh by blackmailing them with a nude call video. The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri area and Amboli police have registered an FIR in the case.

However, according to a report by Times Now, the police are yet to verify whether the same accused was involved in both the cases.

An unknown woman reportedly made a video call to an 86-year-old Andheri resident on July 28. When he answered the call, the man was shocked to see a naked woman. The woman recorded the video call and blackmailed him to pay by threatening him to upload the video on social media.

The scared man agreed to pay the money and reportedly transferred Rs 2.99 lakh in two bank accounts. The man, on July 29, filed an FIR at Amboli police station.

Similarly, another senior citizen was targeted in the same neighbourhood. The police said that the man received a video call from a woman between July 9 and July 19. He was also blackmailed to pay Rs 64,000 sextortion via a digital wallet.

The police have clubbed both the complaints and have filed an FIR under section of IPC and Information Technology. The police are trying to find the person operating the bank accounts and whether the accused is the same person.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Woman traps two senior citizens in nude video calls, sextorts Rs 3 lakh from them

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA