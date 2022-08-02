e-Paper Get App

Thane: Container truck carrying chemical overturns; traffic hit

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
A container truck transporting tanks of a chemical overturned on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, resulting in a huge traffic jam, officials said.

Following the incident, the chemical- hydrogen peroxide- leaked on the road, emitting a foul odour.

An official of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said the container truck was transporting 23,000 litres of hydrogen peroxide in 20 storage tanks from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva when it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 7:15 AM.

The driver was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

Fire brigade personnel and a team of RDMC rushed to the spot and are trying to haul the tilted container back into the straight position, the official said.

"There are no cases of anyone affected due to the chemical leak," he added.

