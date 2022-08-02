Mumbai weather update: IMD says city likely to receive rain from August 5

Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rainfall in city, suburbs, says IMD | Photo Credit: AFP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will see partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 31 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. While the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degree Celsius.

The weather forecast agency has predicted that the Konkan region including Mumbai is likely to receive rain starting August 5.

Since past 15 days, the city has recorded no or very light rainfall, however, excess rain was recorded in the month of July.

As per IMD, from July 1, the city has received 1,244.6 mm rain. The average rain for the metropolitan city in July was 919.9 mm.

In the past decade, the highest July rain was recorded in 2020, at 1,502.6 mm followed by 1,464.8 mm in 2019.

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,86,315 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 11,05,273 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.21 metres is likely to occur at 2.56 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.32 metres is expected at 8.54 pm.

Next high tide of 3.72 metres is expected at 3.01 am, and next low tide of 1.43 metres is likely to occur at 8.31 am on August 3.