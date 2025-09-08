 Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet Uddhav Thackeray, Claim Opposition Leader’s Post In Legislative Council
Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
Mumbai: Senior Congress leaders met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree on Monday to discuss key political developments, including the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and the upcoming local body elections.

Currently, Congress holds eight members in the Legislative Council, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has six and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) has two. Given this numerical strength, Congress has pressed its claim for the post. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has already staked claim to the Opposition Leader’s post in the Legislative Assembly.

This is the first time in the state’s political history that both Assembly and Council are without Opposition Leaders simultaneously. Opposition parties have demanded that the vacant posts be filled at the earliest.

Apart from the LoP issue, the meeting also touched upon a possible Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the forthcoming municipal polls. Congress leaders expressed that the final decision on whether to continue within the MVA alliance in case of an MNS tie-up will rest with the party high command in Delhi.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), continues to face internal negotiations as each party positions itself ahead of crucial civic elections in Mumbai and other cities.

