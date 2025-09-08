 Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Damages Her Audi In Powai
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Mumbai: A man, allegedly intoxicated, attacked a 31-year-old doctor with a knife and an iron rod in Powai on September 7. The doctor, Dr Asifa Shaikh, works at the Asian Heart Hospital in BKC. The accused also damaged her Audi car.

According to the FIR, Dr Shaikh returned home at 5am and parked her car near Shreenath Medical Shop at Aarey Park. While walking towards her residence, the accused, Abdulla Juber Khan, armed with a 1.5ft knife and a 3ft iron rod, tried to attack her. She managed to escape and later returned with her mother and brother, only to find Khan smashing her car windows. Brandishing the knife, he created panic in the area before fleeing.

The police registered a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and section 425 (mischief causing loss of one lakh or more) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 25 (possession of firearms) and 4 (acquisition, possession, and carrying of certain arms) of the Arms Act, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to sources, Dr Shaikh had earlier filed a complaint against two men who demanded money to let her park in a particular spot, which she had refused.

