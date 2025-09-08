 Catholic Community In Mumbai Observes Feast Of Nativity Of Mother Mary
Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
The restored Mother Mary statue at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Thane, decorated on Monday for the feast. |

The feast of the nativity of Mother Mary was observed on September 8 to celebrate the birth of the mother of Jesus. In Mumbai, the city's most important Catholic pilgrim centre, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Bandra, started a novena or nine-day prayers on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The novena will end with the Feast of Our Lady of the Mount on Sunday, September 14, followed by a week-long octave of continued blessings and thanksgiving. The Bandra fair will be held between September 14 and 21.

