Mumbai News: Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach, Driver Booked For Endangering Lives

Minibus Stuck In Tidal Waters At Gorai Beach | X/@fpjindia

A minibus passing through Gorai beach got stuck in tidal water on Monday morning. The bus driver managed to get out of the vehicle and save himself; however, the minibus remained stuck. It was finally pulled out after two hours of effort with the help of locals.

Vehicles Banned on Beaches

Vehicles are not allowed on city beaches, yet many drivers take their vehicles there, often leading to cars getting stuck in the sand or in tidal water. Gorai, a popular beach in Mumbai, attracts a large number of tourists and is always crowded. Several residential bungalows are located along the beach, some with direct access from the rear. On Monday morning, the minibus had been taken to drop off some people at these bungalows. While returning around 10 am, the driver took the beach route instead of the main road. At that moment, the tide suddenly came in, and the minibus got stuck.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)





Rescue Efforts by Locals

The driver managed to escape and sought help from locals. They attempted to tie the vehicle with a rope to pull it out. After two hours of effort, the bus was finally removed. Despite the incident, the video footage of the vehicle stuck in the sea has since gone viral on social media. Fortunately, no one was injured.



Police Action Against Driver

A Gorai police officer stated, “Several residences and bungalows are located near Gorai Beach, and the only access road to these residences and bungalows passes through the beach. The minibus was carrying passengers who got down at a bungalow, and while the bus was returning, water suddenly entered it. We have informed the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) about the condition of the road. We have called the driver for questioning, and a case have registered against him for endangering life."

The case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.



Similar Case at Juhu Beach

A similar incident occurred in July when a car got stuck on Juhu Beach. On the night of July 13, three youths who had come to Mumbai drove their car into the sea while intoxicated. The vehicle got stuck in the sand and was spotted by police on patrol. With the help of the fire brigade, a tractor was brought in, and the vehicle was pulled out after two hours. A case was registered against the youths under the Motor Vehicles Act.