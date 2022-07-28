Mumbai updates: City taximen's union demands minimum taxi fare hike

Thane records 141 new COVID-19 cases; active tally over 800
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 141 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,33,777, a health official said on Thursday. These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 829 active COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,927.The recovery count has reached 7,20,879, the official said.
Thanekars, don't forget to mask up and take all precautions to prevent infections!
Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar visits villages in Gadchiroli
Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar today (Thursday, July 28) visited the rain-affected villages of Gadchiroli district and inspected the dams of farmers. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar during an inspection in Shivani village of Gadchiroli taluka
NMMC sends Monkeypox guidelines to hospitals, to watch on international travellers
Four cases of monkeypox were reported across India--three in Kerala and one in Delhi--and this has caused all administrations to remain on their toes to prevent further spread.
Navi Mumbai's civic body is ensuring strict measures are taken to prevent spread of the infection and preparing for the same, it has sent guidelines to all the civic body-run hospitals. NMMC will also be keeping an eye on the health status of international travellers in their jurisdiction.
To know about this in detail, read our report
IMD says more light rain, cloudy skies in Mumbai for next two days
Dear Mumbaikars, IMD has sounded that city and suburbs will witness light to moderate showers for the next two days. It's always a good idea to be prepared so don't forget to carry your umbrellas and raincoats!
Read the detailed weather report here
Want to know whether the trains are plying routinely or not? Check the update here
All trains on main, harbour and trans-harbour lines are plying smoothly: Central Railway
Kaali peeli taxi drivers to go on strike?
They may if the transport department of state government does not revise the basic fare of taxis. Largest union of kaali peeli taxi drivers, Mumbai Taximens Union, has demanded that the basic fare of taxi be hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 35.
AL Quadros, General Secretary of the Union, told FPJ if the government doesn't respond, taxi drivers will be forced to go on a strike from August 1.
The taxi drivers' demand for price hike comes after the prices of CNG increased drastically. It went from being Rs 48 per kg to Rs 80.
Read our detailed report on taximen's demands here
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)