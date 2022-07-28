Mumbai updates: City taximen's union demands minimum taxi fare hike

Thane records 141 new COVID-19 cases; active tally over 800

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 141 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,33,777, a health official said on Thursday. These new cases were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the district currently has 829 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,927.The recovery count has reached 7,20,879, the official said.

Thanekars, don't forget to mask up and take all precautions to prevent infections!