Mumbai weather update: IMD says more light rain, cloudy skies in city for next two days

Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai today due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city.

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

The IMD said since June 1, the Colaba observatory has logged a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 1515.8 mm.