Mumbai weather update: IMD says more light rain, cloudy skies in city for next two days

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 08:42 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai today due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city.

According to IMD, on Saturday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. There is a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

The IMD said since June 1, the Colaba observatory has logged a total rainfall of 1303 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded rainfall of 1515.8 mm.

Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal government's plea challenging postponement of Delhi civic body polls

Mumbai: DHFL directors sent to three-day custodial remand

Mumbai: Water levels in city's lakes at 3-year high

Gujarat court likely to pass order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar

Mumbai: Cops to request Instagram to deactivate account of Katrina Kaif's stalker