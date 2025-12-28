 Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support

Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support

On December 21, a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Andheri East. Three people, including two senior citizens, were left with severe burn injuries. Veena Pradip Bhoite (45) had suffered 95 to 98 per cent burns all over her body, Namdev Kashinath Sakpal (75) suffered 20 to 25 per cent burns, and Laxmi Namdev Sakpal (70) suffered 30 to 32 per cent burns.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Andheri Chawl Blaze Kills Woman, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman who suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Andheri East, has died from injuries. The victim, identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite, had sustained 95 to 98 per cent burns all over her body, and died on December 24 at 10.03 pm. A civic official told TOI that the other two people injured in the fire remain in critical condition. The official added that both patients are currently admitted to the ICU and are on oxygen support.

Read Also
Year Ender 2025: From Cylinder Blast To Short Circuit, Major Fire Incidents That Shook Mumbai And...
article-image

What happened in the Andheri Chawl fire?

Last Sunday night, December 21, a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Andheri East. Three people, including two senior citizens, were left with severe burn injuries. The victims, identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite (45), had suffered 95 to 98 per cent burns all over her body, Namdev Kashinath Sakpal (75) suffered 20 to 25 per cent burns, and Laxmi Namdev Sakpal (70) suffered 30 to 32 per cent burns.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Six-Storey Commercial Building In Santacruz East; No Casualties Reported
article-image

All the victims were first admitted to Cooper Hospital, and considering their serious condition, they were then transferred to the burns ward of Kasturbha Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
J&K: Former VHP Leader Praveen Togadia Demands Full Reservation For Hindus At Vaishno Devi Medical College, Threatens Agitation
J&K: Former VHP Leader Praveen Togadia Demands Full Reservation For Hindus At Vaishno Devi Medical College, Threatens Agitation
New Delhi: Congress Marks 140th Foundation Day, Mallikarjun Kharge Highlights Party's Legacy & Challenges Ahead
New Delhi: Congress Marks 140th Foundation Day, Mallikarjun Kharge Highlights Party's Legacy & Challenges Ahead
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Registration Process For 44 Posts Underway; Details Here
NABARD Young Professional Program 2025: Registration Process For 44 Posts Underway; Details Here

According to the disaster management cell, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7:16 pm, and by 7.44 pm the fire was extinguished. The fire broke out in Room No. 10 at Vijay Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar chawl in Andheri East, which is a ground-plus-one-floor structure. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations, clothes, mattresses, and other household items.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto...

'Patak Patak Ke Marunga': Mumbai Woman Traveling To AP Dhillon Concert In Bandra Shares 'Scary' Auto...

Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On...

Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Six-Storey Commercial Building In Santacruz East; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Six-Storey Commercial Building In Santacruz East; No Casualties Reported

Mumbai Hotel Lift Molestation Case: Handwriting, Voice Evidence Of Marathi Actress & Staffer Yet To...

Mumbai Hotel Lift Molestation Case: Handwriting, Voice Evidence Of Marathi Actress & Staffer Yet To...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Sixth Line Between Kandivali- Borivali Reaches Key Milestone On Western...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Sixth Line Between Kandivali- Borivali Reaches Key Milestone On Western...