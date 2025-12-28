Mumbai Fire: Woman With Over 95% Burns Succumbs In Andheri Chawl Blaze, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support

Andheri Chawl Blaze Kills Woman, Two Others Critical On Oxygen Support | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman who suffered critical burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Andheri East, has died from injuries. The victim, identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite, had sustained 95 to 98 per cent burns all over her body, and died on December 24 at 10.03 pm. A civic official told TOI that the other two people injured in the fire remain in critical condition. The official added that both patients are currently admitted to the ICU and are on oxygen support.

What happened in the Andheri Chawl fire?

Last Sunday night, December 21, a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Andheri East. Three people, including two senior citizens, were left with severe burn injuries. The victims, identified as Veena Pradip Bhoite (45), had suffered 95 to 98 per cent burns all over her body, Namdev Kashinath Sakpal (75) suffered 20 to 25 per cent burns, and Laxmi Namdev Sakpal (70) suffered 30 to 32 per cent burns.

All the victims were first admitted to Cooper Hospital, and considering their serious condition, they were then transferred to the burns ward of Kasturbha Hospital.

According to the disaster management cell, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at 7:16 pm, and by 7.44 pm the fire was extinguished. The fire broke out in Room No. 10 at Vijay Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar chawl in Andheri East, which is a ground-plus-one-floor structure. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring, electrical installations, clothes, mattresses, and other household items.

