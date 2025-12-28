Mumbai Hotel Lift Molestation Case: Handwriting, Voice Evidence Of Marathi Actress & Staffer Yet To Be Collected As Police Get More Custody | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In the Rs10 crore extortion case arising out alleged molestation in a hotel’s lift a couple of weeks ago, the Esplanade Court has remanded two accused women, including a marathi actress, to further police custody till Monday. The Mumbai Police’s AntiExtortion Cell had sought additional time for investigation. The accused are Hemlata Aditya Patkar alias Hemlata Bane, 39, a Kandivli resident and Marathi actress, and Amrina Iqbal Zaveri alias Alis alias Amrina Mathew Fernandes, 33, a Santacruz resident.

The police told the court that Patkar has a prior criminal case registered at Meghwadi Police Station. Investigators said it is necessary to verify her possible involvement in similar offences and to trace other victims, prompting the request for extended custody. According to the prosecution, the complainant has submitted written records detailing how the extortion money was to be paid. The police said handwriting samples of Patkar are yet to be collected, while voice samples of Zaveri are pending. Both accused are allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.

The police suspect that the accused, along with other absconding persons, may have extorted money from multiple victims. Call Detail Records (CDRs) have been obtained and are being analysed. Investigators also said the accused deleted crucial data from their mobile phones, and forensic extraction is underway to identify other conspirators. On December 23, the police laid a trap at the British Brewing Company (BBC) Hotel in Lower Parel.

CCTV footage from the hotel was seized in the presence of panch witnesses, and a certificate under the Indian Evidence Act was obtained from the technician who supplied the footage. The police caught the accused while accepting Rs1.5 crore, including dummy currency, as part of the extortion amount. The police also seized pen drives containing audio recordings of conversations between the complainant and the accused related to the extortion demand from the complainant, Arvind Goyal, 52, a Goregaon West-based builder.

Goyal had alleged that the accused demanded money to settle a criminal case registered against his son at Amboli Police Station. The demand was initially Rs5.5 crore and was later increased to Rs10 crore, with threats issued if the amount was not paid. Amrina, who works as a relation manager in the hotel, alleged that the builder’s son Rytham flashed a laser light at her, leading to an argument that escalated into a brief scuffle in which she sustained minor injuries. Investigators also suspect the involvement of Amrina’s boyfriend, Utkarsh, who allegedly facilitated meetings between the accused and the complainant.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/