 Mumbai Local Train Update: Sixth Line Between Kandivali- Borivali Reaches Key Milestone On Western Line
Mumbai Local Train Update: Sixth Line Between Kandivali- Borivali Reaches Key Milestone On Western Line

Western Railway is steadily progressing with the sixth railway line work between Kandivali and Borivali in Mumbai. The infrastructure upgrade aims to segregate long distance trains from suburban services, improving safety, punctuality and commuter experience. The work is being carried out during a planned block with round the clock efforts.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image

Major infrastructure work on Mumbai’s busy suburban rail network is progressing steadily, with Western Railway intensifying efforts on the Kandivali Borivali section. The project focuses on completing the much awaited sixth railway line, a move expected to significantly ease congestion and improve train operations on one of the city’s most crowded corridors.

According to the railway authorities, teams are working round the clock during a planned block to ensure timely progress on the project. Officials said the work is being carried out with precision to minimise disruption to passengers while strengthening the long term capacity of the suburban rail network.

Round the Clock Work During Planned Block

Railway officials confirmed that the sixth line work between Kandivali and Borivali is being undertaken during scheduled blocks. This approach allows engineers and workers to carry out critical construction and alignment tasks safely and efficiently.

The Kandivali Borivali stretch is among the busiest sections of the Western line, handling thousands of suburban services daily along with long distance trains. The ongoing work is aimed at reducing operational bottlenecks that often lead to delays, especially during peak travel hours.

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure Of FOB Staircases At Kandivali & Vasai Stations...
article-image

Segregation of Long Distance and Suburban Traffic

Once commissioned, the sixth line will allow the segregation of long distance trains from suburban services between Bandra Terminus and Borivali. Railway officials said this separation is expected to improve punctuality, enhance safety and reduce congestion on existing tracks.

Suburban commuters are likely to benefit from smoother operations, while long distance trains will face fewer signal checks and operational constraints while passing through the suburban zone.

Focus on Safer and Smoother Journeys

Western Railway stated that the project is part of a broader effort to modernise Mumbai’s rail infrastructure and address growing passenger demand. Officials emphasised that all efforts are being directed towards ensuring safer travel conditions and a more reliable commuting experience for millions of daily passengers.

The completion of the Kandivali Borivali sixth line is expected to mark a significant milestone in Mumbai’s suburban rail expansion, offering long term relief to one of the city’s most heavily used transport corridors.

