Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure Of FOB Staircases At Kandivali & Vasai Stations From Dec 29 | Details Here

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) on Saturday, December 27, announced the temporary closure of certain staircases on Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at Kandivali and Vasai Road stations from December 29.

In a notification released by the Western Railway, the notification comes in connection with station improvement works, due to which some parts of the FOBs at Kandivali and Vasai Road stations will remain closed.

Which staircase will remain closed, and what is the alternate route?

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, at the Kandivali station, the South staircase of the 2nd North-most Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Platform No. 1 will be closed for commuters with effect from 29th December, 2025. However, the commuters can use the newly constructed staircase of the same width on the North side of the same FOB, and the platform will be available for use by commuters.

At the Vasai station, the South staircase of the 3rd North-most FOB on Platforms No. 6 & 7 will be closed for commuters. Further adding, authorities informed the passengers that a newly constructed staircase, along with a 60-metre-long deck, will be available for use by commuters.

30-Day Block On Kandivali–Borivali Section

On December 27, Mumbai’s daily commuters bore the brunt of major disruptions on the Western Railway due to ongoing rail infrastructure work between Kandivali and Borivali. Western Railway announced the cancellation of 629 suburban services between December 27 and December 29, severely affecting thousands who depend on local trains as their primary mode of transport.

Today alone, 296 services were cancelled, forcing passengers to pack into the limited trains that were operational. The situation is expected to remain challenging through the weekend. The disruption is due to the final phase of work on the sixth railway line between Bandra Terminus and Borivali. A 30-day traffic block has been imposed from December 20 to January 18, 2026, with intensive work underway on the Kandivali–Borivali stretch.

