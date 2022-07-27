Navi Mumbai: NMMC sends Monkeypox guidelines to hospitals, to watch on international travellers

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued guidelines for hospitals to be followed in order to take precautions against Monkeypox cases. At present, four cases of Monkeypox have been reported from Kerala and Delhi. Despite there being no case from the state, the civic body has decided to keep watch on international travellers.

Even hospitals have been asked to report if they find any patients with the symptoms of monkeypox.

While the majority of the countries are still trying to recover from the Covid outbreak infection, now the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox as a global health emergency.

The Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting with the health department and directed to get information about the citizens who have come to Navi Mumbai from abroad and to know their health status. He also directed health employees from 23 urban health posts to visit international travellers' home to know their health status.

As the symptoms of the diseases that occur during monsoons are generally the same as monkeypox, the civic chief directed the health department to create widespread public awareness so that the citizens should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade, Medical Health Officer Dr Pramod Patil, and Assistant Health Officer Dhanwanti Ghadge.

Monkeypox is caused by the Orthopoxvirus virus. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, headache, body ache, extreme fatigue, sweating, rashes on the body, swelling of the lymph glands behind the ear or in the armpit, and the period of monkeypox is usually 6 to 13 days after infection. The infectious period for monkeypox is from 1 to 2 days before the rash appears until the blisters start to scab or heal completely.

Monkeypox can spread by direct physical contact with a person suffering from monkeypox through bodily fluids, sexual contact, secretions from wounds and sores, or by sharing clothing used by an infected person, prolonged contact with an infected person, or large droplets from the respiratory tract of that person.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours