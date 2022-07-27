e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours

A maximum of 36.20 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 35.9 mm of rainfall in the Digha ward.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 20.93 mm of rainfall from Tuesday at 8.30 am to Wednesday 8.30 am. A maximum of 36.20 mm of rainfall was reported in the Airoli ward, followed by 35.9 mm of rainfall in the Digha ward.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was no water logging on Monday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 1704 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level up to 82.24 meters. On Monday, the catchment area saw 4.8 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 2081 mm of rainfall has been received.

Rainfall details:

Digha-35.90 mm

Belapur-11.30 mm

Nerul- 4.3 mm

Airoli- 15.9 mm

Vashi- 22 mm

Koparkhairane – 15.9 mm

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC sees 20 mm of rainfalls in the last 24 hours

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: 38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP, claims Mithun Chakraborty

Watch Video: 38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP, claims Mithun Chakraborty

Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms

Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms

'Disappointing and worrying': Ashok Gehlot after SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property,...

'Disappointing and worrying': Ashok Gehlot after SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property,...

'It will hurt India’s chances': Jaspal Rana on exclusion of shooting from Commonwealth Games 2022

'It will hurt India’s chances': Jaspal Rana on exclusion of shooting from Commonwealth Games 2022

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags