Mumbai: Here's how new bridge connecting east-west Byculla will look | Railway

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MahaRail are constructing a rail-over bridge at Byculla. As FPJ earlier reported, the bridge will be constructed to ease the traffic issues in the area and also connect east and west side of the Byculla railway station.

An officer from bridges department of the civic body said the bridge will be of 'Cable stayed over Bridge'. This will be constructed parallel to the existing old rail over bridge. The new ROB (Cable Stayed Bridge) will consist of total additional 4 lanes, in addition to existing 3 lanes.

To enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding in Byculla, MahaRail has planned to install Signature theme lighting all over the bridge with provision of selfie points.

The nightview of the ROB that will be built in Byculla | Railway

This bridge will solve problem of citizens who had to travel from Byculla east to Byculla west. Height of the bridge will be 9.7 mt and length of bridge will be 896 mt.

BMC and Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) will jointly construct the said bridge.

In 2019 Himalaya bridge was collapsed at CST. Thereafter, BMC had conducted audit of the bridges in Mumbai. Accordingly, it has been suggested to construct one more bridge to connect east and west area of Byculla. There is one existing old bridge at Byculla.

According to MRIDC, MCGM has entrusted MahaRail with re- construction of 10 ROBs and 1RUB in Mumbai. An MOU was signed between MCGM and MahaRail for construction of these ROBs. The reconstruction Byculla ROB is one among the 10 ROBs.

The plan is to construct a cable stayed ROB with viaduct on main carriageway

The plan is to construct Cable Stayed ROB with viaduct on main carriageway for to and fro traffic. Following are more details about the bridge:

Length – 896 m including Approaches

Approx. Cost – Rs. 281 Cr

Lane – 4 lanes

Cable Stayed Span – 85m+85m

Selfie Point – one towards East side near to Masjid and Temple.

Completion Period- 350 days.