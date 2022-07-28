Patra Chawl case: Witness threatened to withdraw statement against Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut skips ED summons in Patra Chawl redevelopment case | (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Wednesday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the probe linked in a money laundering case related to the redevelopment of Patra Chawl project at Goregaon by M/s Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd.

Raut did not respond to the calls and messages seeking his comments.

Amid this, Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar and the witness in the case, is getting threats. According to ANI, she is also being asked to withdraw the statement against the Shiv Sena MP.

Raut had previously skipped ED summons, citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi. Raut's lawyers met ED officials in Mumbai with his written response to the summons and sought time for him after the first week of August.

In April, the ED had provisionally attached properties nearly worth Rs 11.15 crore in the case. The attached assets were in form of lands held by Pravin M Raut, former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, Mumbai at Palghar, Saphale, Padga, a flat at Dadar of Varsha Raut and plots at Kihim beach at Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut wife of Sanjay Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar.