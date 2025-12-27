Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied Emergency Care, Referred 16 Km Away

MW Desai Hospital in Malad faces allegations of denying emergency care to an injured woman due to the absence of a doctor during late afternoon hours | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 27: Healthcare services at MW Desai Hospital, Malad, have once again come under criticism after allegations surfaced that an injured woman was denied basic medical care and referred to a trauma centre 16 km away due to the unavailability of a doctor during late afternoon hours.

Woman With Deep Injury Turned Away, Family Alleges

According to information received, the woman sustained a serious injury while carrying out some work at her home and approached MW Desai Hospital on Friday afternoon with a deep cut extending through the muscle. However, hospital staff allegedly informed her that no doctor was available at the time and that a doctor would arrive only by 6.30 pm.

Patient Felt Dizzy While Waiting, Says Relative

A relative of the patient said the injury required immediate medical attention. “We reached MW Desai Hospital around 4.30 pm to 5 pm. After waiting for about 15 minutes, the patient started feeling dizzy. When we approached a nurse and showed her the injury, she told us that no doctor was available and that the doctor would come between 6 pm and 6.30 pm,” the relative said.

Referred To Trauma Centre 16 Km Away

The relative further alleged that the nurse later stated that the injury was severe and could not be treated at MW Desai Hospital, and advised them to take the patient to HBT Trauma Care Centre, Jogeshwari, located about 16 km away. According to the family, there was no doctor present even in the emergency ward at around 6 pm.

No Registration Or First Aid Allegedly Provided

The patient was subsequently taken to the trauma care centre, where she received treatment. However, the incident has raised serious questions about the functioning and preparedness of MW Desai Hospital.

According to the relative, the patient was deliberately not registered, and no OPD slip, referral memo, or any official documentation was issued. It was further alleged that no first aid or preliminary treatment was provided despite the severity of the injury.

Concerns Over Protocol Violations

The patient was verbally advised to seek treatment at a higher medical centre, but the referral was reportedly done without any written referral note or official hospital record, raising concerns over protocol violations and patient safety.

This incident comes in the wake of a recent controversy surrounding the hospital, where it was reportedly highlighted for not maintaining a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) register and referring patients to higher centres for MLC documentation. Sources suggest that, to avoid further scrutiny, the hospital may now be avoiding official registration of such cases altogether.

Activists Flag Repeated Lapses

Healthcare activists and local residents have expressed concern over these recurring lapses, stating that government-run hospitals are duty-bound to provide emergency care regardless of doctor availability, and that denial or delay in treatment violates established healthcare norms.

Hospital Superintendent Denies Allegations

When Free Press Journal contacted MW Desai Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Ugale, he denied the allegations. “I have clearly instructed all staff and doctors not to turn away any patient. There is no possibility of such an incident. However, I will check into the matter. The patient should have contacted the doctor at the hospital instead of only approaching the nurses,” Dr Ugale said.

