 Mumbai: All India Sunni Jamiatul Ulama Members Raise Slogans, Hold Banners To Protest Atrocities Against Hindus In Bangladesh | WATCH
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed grave concern over the atrocities against Hindus in the country. MEA described the atrocities as “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh, strongly condemning the recent killing of Amrit Mondal and Deepu Chandra Das.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The members of the All India Sunni Jamiatul Ulama held a protest in Mumbai on Saturday, December 27, condemning the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, the members of the group marched and held banners which read, "Indian Muslims will never tolerate the atrocities being committed against minorities in Bangladesh."

The chants of 'Bangaldesh Hukumat Murdabad' also echoed as they marched in the protest.

article-image

Update on Bangladesh Unrest

In a recent incident, a Hindu man, Amrit Mondal from Bangladesh’s Rajbari district, was allegedly lynched over alleged extortion charges. This incident marked the second such in recent days. Earlier, on December 18, another young Hindu, Deepu Chandra Das, was brutally lynched by a mob.

article-image

article-image

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government was deeply disturbed by the continued violence targeting minority communities in the neighbouring country. Recently, Bangladesh’s interim Home Minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury also indirectly alleged Indian involvement in the violence.

In September, Chowdhury had claimed that “external influences” played a role in the Khagrachhari unrest, which left several people dead and security personnel injured. However, Jaiswal dismissed the claims and called them “false”.

