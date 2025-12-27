Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’ Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao

Commissioner Saurabh Rao warned of disciplinary and criminal action against officers and employees who remain absent, stressing zero tolerance for lapses in election duty | File Photo

Thane, Dec 27: On the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation general election, training has been organised from December 27 to 29 for the officers and employees working at the polling stations to conduct the voting process smoothly, transparently, and in an orderly manner.

Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao noted that officers and employees who remain absent despite receiving orders for this training will face disciplinary action and a criminal case will be filed against them. Over ten thousand employees appointed at two thousand and thirteen polling stations

Over 10,120 Employees Appointed Across 2,013 Polling Stations

A total of 10,120 employees have been appointed at 2,013 polling stations to carry out the voting process for the Thane Municipal Corporation general election.

Training on the work to be done at the polling stations on the day of voting and EVM handling has been organised in two sessions from December 27 to 29, 2025, at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha.

Strict Action Against Absent Officers And Staff

Disciplinary action will be proposed against the officers and employees who remain absent from this three-day training session. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, voting training is an essential part of election work.

Focus On Voting Process, EVMs And Code Of Conduct

Through the training, detailed guidance is given on aspects such as the voting process, EVM handling, mock polls, voter identification process, adherence to the code of conduct, and procedures in emergency situations. Therefore, the Commissioner has clarified that remaining absent from the training will be considered a serious matter.

No Excuse For Absence, Says Administration

Election is an important process of democracy, and every officer and employee appointed in it is expected to perform their duty responsibly. No excuse will be accepted. The administration has also appealed to all concerned employees to attend the training at the given time and be ready for election work.

