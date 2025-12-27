Thane Civic Elections 2026: TMC Organises Polling Staff Training, Focus On EVMs And Voting Procedures

Polling officers attend an election training session at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane ahead of the January 15, 2026 municipal polls | File Photo

Thane, Dec 27: In light of the general elections of the Thane Municipal Corporation to be held on January 15, 2026, a detailed training session was given today to the officers and staff working at the polling stations at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha, so that the polling process can be conducted transparently, smoothly, and in an orderly manner. This training class was organised in two sessions under the guidance of the Commissioner and Election Officer, Saurabh Rao.

Two Sessions Conducted Under Senior Officials’ Guidance

Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari guided the training class organised at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha, and retired Deputy Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Vinay Kulkarni, guided the training organised at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan.

Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure was present on this occasion. Election department employees Girish Zende and Tushar Jadhav were present at this time. Training sessions have also been organised on these two days: December 28, 2025, and December 29, 2025.

Polling Officers Given Detailed Operational Instructions

The polling station chairpersons and polling officers 1, 2, and 3 who are actually working at the polling station were given training today. In the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation general election on January 15, 2026, all staff will be provided with the necessary material for the polling station on January 14, 2026, and all teams should collect the material and report to their designated polling stations.

Guidelines On Polling Station Setup And Voting Secrecy

Instructions were given to draw a 100-metre line from the polling station building on all roads using chalk, to cover photographs of political figures and dignitaries if they are displayed in the polling station classroom, and to establish the polling booth in a manner that does not violate the secrecy of voting.

EVM Handling And Polling Procedures Explained

In this training, detailed information was given about the inspection and distribution of polling materials, use of the voter list, identity verification, maintaining the secrecy of voting, and the process of sealing the EVM after voting.

Officers were guided on the code of conduct, guidelines of the Election Commission, precautions to be taken in emergency situations, coordination with the police system to maintain law and order, and the method of grievance redressal.

Instructions were given to strictly follow the rules at every stage to avoid any mistakes or malpractice on the day of polling.

Mock Polls And Hands-On EVM Training Conducted

During the training, a presentation was also given on how to handle EVMs through practical demonstrations, mock poll procedures, and how to resolve voters’ doubts. Also, the officers and employees at the polling station were given EVM machines for hands-on experience.

Also Watch:

Postal Voting Forms Distributed To Poll Staff

Today, postal application forms were distributed to the officers and employees appointed at the polling station so that they could exercise their right to vote. It was told that these postal applications should be submitted by the employees during the second training session.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/