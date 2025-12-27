 Thane Civic Elections 2026: TMC Organises Polling Staff Training, Focus On EVMs And Voting Procedures
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Civic Elections 2026: TMC Organises Polling Staff Training, Focus On EVMs And Voting Procedures

Thane Civic Elections 2026: TMC Organises Polling Staff Training, Focus On EVMs And Voting Procedures

Ahead of the January 15, 2026 Thane Municipal Corporation elections, polling officers and staff were trained at two venues in the city. Officials were briefed on EVM handling, voting procedures, code of conduct and polling station management to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Polling officers attend an election training session at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane ahead of the January 15, 2026 municipal polls | File Photo

Thane, Dec 27: In light of the general elections of the Thane Municipal Corporation to be held on January 15, 2026, a detailed training session was given today to the officers and staff working at the polling stations at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan and Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha, so that the polling process can be conducted transparently, smoothly, and in an orderly manner. This training class was organised in two sessions under the guidance of the Commissioner and Election Officer, Saurabh Rao.

Two Sessions Conducted Under Senior Officials’ Guidance

Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari guided the training class organised at Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagriha, and retired Deputy Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Vinay Kulkarni, guided the training organised at Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan.

Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure was present on this occasion. Election department employees Girish Zende and Tushar Jadhav were present at this time. Training sessions have also been organised on these two days: December 28, 2025, and December 29, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: SIR Exercise Hits Religious Fault Line In Ayodhya, Sadhus Write Gurus' Names In Father's Column
Uttar Pradesh News: SIR Exercise Hits Religious Fault Line In Ayodhya, Sadhus Write Gurus' Names In Father's Column
Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video
Fans Pull Harshvardhan Rane's Shirt During Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Promotion In Mumbai - Watch Video
Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied Emergency Care, Referred 16 Km Away
Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied Emergency Care, Referred 16 Km Away
Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’ Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao
Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’ Says TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao

Polling Officers Given Detailed Operational Instructions

The polling station chairpersons and polling officers 1, 2, and 3 who are actually working at the polling station were given training today. In the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation general election on January 15, 2026, all staff will be provided with the necessary material for the polling station on January 14, 2026, and all teams should collect the material and report to their designated polling stations.

Guidelines On Polling Station Setup And Voting Secrecy

Instructions were given to draw a 100-metre line from the polling station building on all roads using chalk, to cover photographs of political figures and dignitaries if they are displayed in the polling station classroom, and to establish the polling booth in a manner that does not violate the secrecy of voting.

EVM Handling And Polling Procedures Explained

In this training, detailed information was given about the inspection and distribution of polling materials, use of the voter list, identity verification, maintaining the secrecy of voting, and the process of sealing the EVM after voting.

Officers were guided on the code of conduct, guidelines of the Election Commission, precautions to be taken in emergency situations, coordination with the police system to maintain law and order, and the method of grievance redressal.

Instructions were given to strictly follow the rules at every stage to avoid any mistakes or malpractice on the day of polling.

Mock Polls And Hands-On EVM Training Conducted

During the training, a presentation was also given on how to handle EVMs through practical demonstrations, mock poll procedures, and how to resolve voters’ doubts. Also, the officers and employees at the polling station were given EVM machines for hands-on experience.

Also Watch:

Read Also
TMC Elections 2026: BJP Inducts Mumbai History-Sheeter Mayur Shinde In Thane, Sparks Fresh Political...
article-image

Postal Voting Forms Distributed To Poll Staff

Today, postal application forms were distributed to the officers and employees appointed at the polling station so that they could exercise their right to vote. It was told that these postal applications should be submitted by the employees during the second training session.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied...

Mumbai Health Shocker: Malad’s MW Desai Hospital Faces Flak After Injured Woman Allegedly Denied...

Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’...

Thane Civic Elections 2026: ‘Disciplinary Action Against Employees Absent From Poll Training,’...

Mumbai: Will Ajit Pawar's NCP Go Solo In BMC Polls 2026? Here’s All We Know

Mumbai: Will Ajit Pawar's NCP Go Solo In BMC Polls 2026? Here’s All We Know

Thane Civic Elections 2026: TMC Organises Polling Staff Training, Focus On EVMs And Voting...

Thane Civic Elections 2026: TMC Organises Polling Staff Training, Focus On EVMs And Voting...

Maharashtra Govt To Introduce AI-Based Digital Autopsy Facilities At KEM, JJ Hospitals

Maharashtra Govt To Introduce AI-Based Digital Autopsy Facilities At KEM, JJ Hospitals