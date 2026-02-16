Mumbai Masala: Exploring Mumbai, One Walk At A Time | FPJ/Salman Ansari

Tanmay Wagle, 35, and Leena, 32, an enterprising couple from Andheri, are organising thematic city tours that are highly informative. Last weekend, they organised a tour under their banner, “The Extra Mile.” A group of 15 Mumbaikars was taken around Hutatma Chowk, Horniman Circle, Bombay Samachar Marg, Raja Bahadur Mansion, Readymoney Building, Nagindas Master Road, etc. The group halted at Yazdani on Cawasji Patel Road to have mawa cakes and at Cafe Military for kheema pav and Irani chai. The duo also organises tours of Matunga, which include a visit to the basement of Don Bosco Church. Said Chandra, a participant, “Those who love local history will definitely find these tours very rewarding.”

At Veer Jijamata Udyan, tribal artists Dinesh Barap and Akash Bhoir depict the fear of climate change through traditional Maharashtrian art, urging people to plant trees and build a sustainable future. | Vijay Gohil

Matunga’s new South Indian spot

One more addition to the food scene of Matunga was made recently. “Ayyappan Idli” (AI) has opened its doors next to Hotel Radhakrishna on Bhaudaji Road. This South Indian vegetarian place is spacious, and the interior is pleasant. The prices are also reasonable. For example, upma costs Rs80, sheera Rs80, idli Rs85, single wada Rs45, dosa Rs90, etc. We ordered rasam vada, onion uttappam, coin idli and filter coffee, and the experience was okay. The service was polite and fast. Meanwhile, Cafe Mysore nearby has introduced “surnalli dosa,” a typical Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin dish.

Carnatic karaoke strikes a note

On Sunday morning, Fine Arts Chembur held Mumbai’s first Carnatic music karaoke concert, which was delightful. PS Krishnamoorthy, Mangala, Keertana and other talented singers presented a host of songs in an array of ragas like Mohanam, Bageshwari, Desh, Sindubhairavi, Mukari, Hemavati, Mayamalavagowla, etc. There were compositions of Annammacharya and Jayadeva that were suffused with divinity. Krishnamoorthy, who has a soothing baritone voice, wound up the programme with a ghazal in Pahadi that he had composed for the late Saibaba of Puttaparthi.

Tailpiece

A wag suggested: “Considering the fact that motorists are getting killed by falling concrete, helmets should be made compulsory for them as well.” (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/