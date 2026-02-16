Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Returning Officer Cannot Be From Outgoing Committee,' Says Expert | File Pic (Representative Image)

Our society’s managing committee has decided that the property tax will be paid individually by all flat owners. We need to submit the Index 2 document for the same, however, none of the members have it as the society is 25 years old. How do we procure respective Index 2 documents? Shyam Gharpure, Thane

To obtain a copy of Index 2, the sale agreement has to be registered. Index 2 is an official summary extract of a registered property document issued by the sub-registrar’s office. It contains key details, including names of buyer and seller, property description, registration number and date, type of document (sale deed, sale agreement, etc).

Index 2 confirms that your property document was registered in government records. When a sale deed or registered sale agreement is executed, the registrar’s system automatically creates Index 2 to reflect the transaction in the official register. If it’s an older registration, Index 2 is already a part of historic records and can be retrieved later. You can procure Index 2 digitally via the IGR Maharashtra e-search/eregistration system through the official website – https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in /Home.

You have to enter the details like your district, subregistrar’s office under whose jurisdiction your society falls, registration year, document number, etc, to download your Index 2. You can also make a physical application to the sub-registrar’s office to obtain a copy of the same. The municipal authority will issue property tax bills in the name of individual members having conveyance in their names.

Our society has only 16 members and we are planning to call a general body meeting to elect a new committee as the term of the previous one is coming to end. Is it compulsory to call the registrar to conduct elections or can we manage it if all members are agreeing? Sachin Edakalthoor, Chembur

Your society falls under type E which covers societies having less than or up to 250 members. Hence, your society has to follow the provisions set out in Rule 76 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Election to Committee) Rules, 2014. It provides that a returning officer shall be appointed by the committee either from the panel approved by the state chief election authority available with the divisional joint registrar or from among the society members, who are not desirous of contesting the election.

The appointment must be made before 60 days from the expiry of the tenure of the existing committee and the same must be communicated to the registrar. Returning officer cannot be the auditor, employee or any member of the outgoing committee. The returning officer should undergo a mandatory election training given by the housing federation or any other training institute notified by the state government.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to mpanchayat@gmail.com

