'Police Showed Me On Camera... I Just Want Justice': Father Of 1.5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Sexually Assaulted In Dahisar, Seeks Accountability - VIDEO |

Mumbai: The father of a 1.5-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in the Dahisar area issued a heart-wrenching plea for accountability, following the arrest of a 25-year-old relative in connection with the crime.

The incident, which occurred between the night of February 9 and the morning of February 10, has left the toddler in critical condition after she was found abandoned near a drain in Dahisar.

#WATCH | A 1.5-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Borivali West MHB police jurisdiction. Mumbai Police have arrested one accused in this matter.



Father of the victim says, "... The Police showed me on camera who took my daughter; he was someone we knew... We want justice...… pic.twitter.com/ab2vYVVqgj — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2026

'He Was Someone We Knew': Victim's Father

Speaking to the media after the suspect was taken into custody, the victim’s father revealed the deep sense of betrayal felt by the family. He confirmed that the police identified the perpetrator through CCTV footage, which captured the moment the toddler was led away from their slum residence.

"The Police showed me on camera who took my daughter; he was someone we knew," the father said. "This incident happened between the night of the 9th and the morning of the 10th of February. One person has been arrested. I just want justice and nothing else," he added.

Details On Probe

The toddler was reported missing on the morning of February 10. Mumbai Police immediately mobilised, tracking the suspect, a labourer living in the same area, to a secluded area. Upon his arrest, the suspect provided information that led officers to the victim.

She was found with severe internal injuries and was immediately rushed to a civic hospital. Due to the trauma sustained, she underwent emergency surgery and is currently being treated at a speciality hospital. Doctors report that while she is recovering, her condition remains a primary concern for the medical team.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Intervenes, Seeks Harshest Punishment For Accused

The case has drawn the attention of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has personally intervened to ensure the family receives support. Shinde has directed the Mumbai Police to prioritise the safety of the victim and to ensure the investigation leads to the harshest punishment for the perpetrator.

"We stand firmly with the victim's family," a statement from the Deputy CM's office read, noting that Shinde is in direct contact with hospital authorities to guarantee the best possible medical treatment for the child. The 25-year-old suspect remains in police custody as cops gather further evidence for a fast-track prosecution.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/