Mumbai: Marine Drive Decked With Posters Welcoming French President Macron Ahead Of Visit | PTI X Account

Mumbai: Ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s scheduled visit to the city, posters welcoming the visiting dignitary have been put up in the Marine Lines area.

The posters feature President Macron shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also prominently display images of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Posters welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron put up across Mumbai.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, and during their meeting, the two leaders will review the progress made in the India-France… pic.twitter.com/aPo8OkKO75 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2026

President Macron is expected to arrive in Mumbai at around 11.50 pm on Monday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, marking the start of his three-day visit to India. He will be accompanied by First Lady Brigitte Macron.

On Tuesday, the French President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi at Lok Bhawan. During the meeting, the two leaders are likely to review the progress of the India–France Horizon 2047 Roadmap and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as defence, innovation, technology, climate action and the Indo-Pacific region.

Following the bilateral talks, both leaders are expected to exchange memoranda of understanding and address the media at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhawan. Officials said the agreements would focus on innovation-driven sectors and strategic partnerships between the two countries.

A major highlight of Macron’s Mumbai itinerary will be the India–France Innovation Forum at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. The forum will bring together business leaders, startup founders, innovators and policymakers from both nations to explore collaborations in emerging technologies, research and entrepreneurship.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration 2026 at the Gateway of India. The year-long initiative is expected to feature events in both countries aimed at strengthening ties in innovation, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, President Macron will travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is expected to see participation from global leaders, policymakers and experts in artificial intelligence.

