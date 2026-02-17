 Mumbai: FIR Filed Against MNS Workers For Demanding 'Maharashtra Majha' On Coastal Road Instead Of 'Jai Ho'
Eight to ten MNS workers were booked after protesting on Mumbai’s Coastal Road, demanding the song “Maharashtra Majha” be played instead of “Jai Ho.” Despite prohibitory orders under Section 37(3) banning gatherings of five or more people, they allegedly assembled, raised slogans and ignored police warnings. Four were identified, others fled. An FIR was registered and investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:47 AM IST
Mumbai: A protest by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanding that the song “Maharashtra Majha” be played instead of the patriotic track “Jai Ho” on Mumbai’s Coastal Road has led to legal action. The Gamdevi Police have registered a case against 8 to 10 MNS workers for allegedly violating prohibitory orders.

According to police officials, in order to maintain law and order, the Mumbai Police Commissioner had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 37(3) of the Mumbai Police Act 1951 from February 13 to February 27, 2026, banning the assembly of five or more persons.

Despite the restrictions, around 1:20 pm on Friday, February 13, a group of 8 to 10 MNS workers allegedly gathered without prior permission on the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road. Wearing party scarves and carrying flags, they raised slogans of “Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha” and staged a protest.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately directed the protesters to stop sloganeering and disperse. However, the workers allegedly ignored the instructions and continued their demonstration, prompting the police to call for additional force to prevent escalation.

During the operation, four workers  Sanjay Chandrakant Jamdar, Vijay Keshav Jadhav, Subhash Laxman Nigharge and Vinod Kisan Kadam  were identified, while 4 to 5 others reportedly fled the scene. An FIR  has been registered against the accused at Gaondevi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.


