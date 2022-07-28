OBC quota: Supreme Court reprimands Maharashtra Election Commission over re-notifying of local body polls | Representative Image

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, came down heavily on the Maharashtra Election Commission for re-scheduling polls for 367 local bodies, which had already been notified, purportedly to grant OBC reservation.

The court said election commission cannot interfere with polls that have been already notified and said that at most the dates can be re-aligned.

The court reportedly said the election body, in spite of repeatedly telling them to not re-schedule, had done so.

While preparations for polls had already begun in 271 gram panchayats, polls for 92 municipal corporations and four nagar panchayats were stayed. The court, however, directed the state election panel to conduct polls in the aforementioned areas without OBC quota.

The Supreme Court said that the State election commission cannot re-notify polls and if they do, it'd amount to contempt of court.

According to sources from election panel, "The poll process has started in 271 gram panchayats only and 92 plus four Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats notification of election had not been published at all by the Collectors and it was to be published on July 20 only and nomination was to start from July 22. Hence as per Supreme Court's observations where nomination had not started no election notification was to start hence we stayed 96 urban local bodies elections pending further orders."

Samata Parishad founder and veteran NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal told FPJ that they will file a review petition soon against the order of Supreme Court directing SEC for going ahead with the election to the 92 municipal council and four nagar panchayats without OBC quota.