Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appointed former legislator Kiran Pawaskar and former Thane mayor Sanjay More as Shiv Sena secretary while party legislator Balaji Kinikar as treasurer.

Shinde has appointed Deepak Kesarkar as chief spokesman while other spokespersons included Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant and Sheetal Mhatre. Shinde, who recently announced a new executive with his appointment as Chief Leader, said that the appointment of new office bearers will further strengthen the party organisation.