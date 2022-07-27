e-Paper Get App

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appointed former legislator Kiran Pawaskar and former Thane mayor Sanjay More as Shiv Sena secretary while party legislator Balaji Kinikar as treasurer.

Shinde has appointed Deepak Kesarkar as chief spokesman while other spokespersons included Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant and Sheetal Mhatre. Shinde, who recently announced a new executive with his appointment as Chief Leader, said that the appointment of new office bearers will further strengthen the party organisation.

Read Also
Mumbai: City environmentalists hail CM’s stand on saving mangroves; demand strict surveillance on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiEknath Shinde announces new office bearers

RECENT STORIES

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee