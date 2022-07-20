Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

representative pic |

The Supreme Court’s move to approve the report prepared by the dedicated commission headed by former chief secretary Jayant Banthia on OBCs has paved the way for conducting elections to nearly 2,500 urban and local bodies in Maharashtra with the OBC quota. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that all upcoming elections to the urban and rural local bodies will be held with OBC quota. It will be an acid test for the Shinde-Fadnavis government (Shiv Sena-BJP alliance) to win maximum seats and top posts against Thackeray led Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The state government however, has formally requested the SEC not to schedule elections to local bodies immediately as many parts of Maharashtra have been affected by heavy rains and floods. These elections are expected to be conducted in October and November as ruling and opposition parties have also said in the wake of monsoon it will be difficult for the voters to come out in large numbers to cast their votes. Besides, the State Election Commission (SEC) would need two weeks to finish the quota process.

The State Election Commission Secretary Kiran Kurundkar told the Free Press Journal, ‘’We will require two weeks time to complete the reservation process in respect of all those urban and rural local bodies where the demiliation/ward formation process has already completed and finalised.’’ Earlier, he said the SEC in accordance with the SC order had given the quota to SC, ST and women and draws were taken out and finalised. However, lots will now be drawn for allocation of seats to OBCs in terms of the dedicated commission’s report.

The Commission has recommended that as the backward class of citizens in Maharashtra are politically backward, and deprived of the representation, with respect to their proportion in population, and also in the decision making process, they are required to be empowered by giving political representation in the local self government bodies. The Commission had suggested that the reservation for the backward class of citizens should be given in proportion to their population in each local body without affecting the statutory reservation for Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes and subject to the overall reservation limit of 50%.

The apex court accepted the Commission’s findings and ruled that upcoming urban and rural body elections will be held with OBC quota. This means that OBCs will not get a 27% quota in each urban and rural local body but they will get in proportion to their population. The Shinde-Fadnavis government and opposition NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have hailed the order saying that OBCs have got justice.

As far as the elections to the 271 gram panchayats in 62 talukas of Maharashtra, the polling will be held on August 4 as the SC had already asked the SEC to go ahead with the poll schedule. However, SEC, which has stayed the poll process for 92 nagar parishads and 4 nagar panchayats which was to start from July 20, will decide a future course of action after reading the today’s apex court. The polling in these bodies was slated for august 18.

The SC’s ruling is quite important as it had in December last year stayed the 27% OBC quota in urban and rural local bodies citing they were in excess of the 50% quota ceiling. The SC repeatedly asked the state government to fulfil a triple test comprising formation of a dedicated commission to examine backwardness and extent of OBC population in the local body, compilation of empirical data of OBCs and the political reservation should not exceed 50% quota limit.