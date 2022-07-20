e-Paper Get App

'Big relief': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after Supreme Court allows conduct of local polls with OBC quota

Earlier, the apex court had set aside the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local elections in Maharashtra for lack of empirical data about their populations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said it's a big relief for the OBC people in the state after the Supreme Court today gave nod to hold elections to local governing bodies with OBC quota.

Earlier, the apex court had set aside the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local elections in Maharashtra for lack of empirical data about their populations.

Eknath Shinde, hours after the apex court's nod said, "We had promised to give justice to the OBC people as the matter was on stay for several years. We stood on our words."

"Supreme Court has accepted our demand for an OBC reservation which was on stay for several years. It is a big relief for the OBC people. We had promised to give justice to the OBC people. We stood on our words," Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Read Also
Supreme Court has allowed conduct of local polls with OBC quota in Maharashtra, says DyCM Devendra...
article-image

On the other hand, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, the Maharashtra government has requested the SEC not to announce fresh dates for elections immediately as many areas are severely affected by heavy rains and the situation was needed to be handled on priority.

Fadnavis, who became deputy CM after his party supported rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde for the chief minister's post last month, accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of wasting time "pointing fingers at the Union government" over the issue.

"When I said that the backward class commission's report can be finalised (and submitted to the court), I was ridiculed. But our government has given answer to the critics through our action," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, the SEC had scheduled elections to 92 municipal councils and four nagar panchayats on August 18, but they were postponed in view of the hearing in the SC on Wednesday.

Read Also
Maharashtra: To stay relevant in state politics, Ramdas Kadam targets Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbai'Big relief': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after Supreme Court allows conduct of local polls with OBC quota

RECENT STORIES

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Uttar Pradesh: Row erupts over large number of transfers; state minister allegedly resigns, PWD...

Uttar Pradesh: Row erupts over large number of transfers; state minister allegedly resigns, PWD...