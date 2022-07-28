'Rashtrapatni' remark: BJP leaders protest against Congress MP AR Chowdhury outside party HQs in Mumbai

FPJ/Salman Ansari

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a fresh controversy on Wednesday after he called President Droupadi Murmu "rashtrapatni."

The BJP is demanding an official apology for Chowdhury's sexist remarks. BJP leaders and workers in Maharashtra's Mumbai are also staging a protest outside the city's party headquarters against the grand old party MP Chowdhury.

The saffron party demanded an apology from Congress on Chowdhury's remark. Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post."

Congress comes to rescue

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it adjourned. While leaving the house, she said, "He has already apologised."

Congress leaders defending Chowdhury's remarks attacked the central government for making an issue of the statement. Party leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised for his remark."

"The government does not have anything to say in the Parliament, hence they are making an issue of his statement. He did not even get a chance to speak in the Parliament," Aujla said.

"It was just a mistake"

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise," the Congress leader said.

"They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she Sonia Gandhi being dragged in this?," he asked.