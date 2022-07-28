Mumbai: 190 kgs Ganja worth Rs 4 cr seized, 4 traffickers held by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has busted an interstate drug trafficking gang wherein a huge consignment of high quality Ganja was seized recently, which was being transported into Mumbai and adjoining areas. In this matter, 190 kilograms of high quality Ganja worth Rs 4 crore, along with four traffickers and two vehicles being used for the transportation has been seized. All four accused, said the NCB, are residents of Mumbai and supply Ganja and other drugs in various parts of Mumbai especially Mulund and Bhandup for the last five years.

According to the NCB, recently, an input was received through a credible source that a syndicate which deals in Ganja was sketching an arrangement to pull off a delivery of huge consignment sourced from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha area. The intelligence network was accordingly contacted for gathering assertive data on the said input. After diligent effort by the officers and informers, certain data was analysed which were further processed to obtain the specific details about the persons tasked to deliver the consignment, the vehicular detail and possible routes to be taken.

"Thereafter, due to certain weather and premeditated conditions, the said transportation was scheduled to be carried out within a short notice. Accordingly, the field operational team of NCB-Mumbai set out towards the routes thus analysed and maintained discreet cordon and waited for further instruction about movement of the traffickers. In due time, the traffickers were physically tracked and identified to be moving towards Arjunali toll plaza, Padgha in Bhiwandi. Thereafter, the team immediately set up a tactful barrier with a secured perimeter around the toll plaza," said an NCB official.

He added, "A short while after, the traffickers arrived in a convoy line up and got entrapped into the cordon. The identities were confirmed first and when preliminary questioning was done about the goods in the vehicles, the persons could not give satisfactory answers. To this, a thorough search of the vehicles were conducted which resulted in recovery of 190 kilograms of Ganja which were guilefully concealed among other non-suspecting goods along with cavity. The persons were apprehended and the contraband along with vehicles was seized in accordance with the legal procedures."

"During interrogation of the persons, they confessed about their involvement in drug trafficking in the past also. They are seasoned traffickers and have been in the illicit drug trafficking business for the around last five years. They have been in the radar of the agency and were eluding due to maneuvers like frequent mobile phone change and also ensured not to use a vehicle more than once for such consignment delivery. The drugs were sourced from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha area which is a hotbed for Ganja cultivation. The said contraband was destined for delivery to Mumbai and adjoining based multiple local peddlers," the official said.