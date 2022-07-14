Mumbai: Ganja seized during 2 patrol checks, 3 held | Representational photo

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man for alleged possession of 43 kg of marijuana worth Rs 10 lakh.

ANC officers said that the accused, Salman Shaikh, was intercepted during a routine patrolling round on the pavement near the Wadala Railway Colony, carrying a jute sack which contained several packets of ganja. An ANC officer said he has been arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had another stash of the drug in his Antop Hill residence. The officer added that Shaikh regularly procures marijuana from sources based outside Mumbai and sells it in the city.

The police have found that he has a similar case registered against him with the Daighar police station in Thane, as well as three other cases with the JJ Marg and Wadala police stations in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday arrested two accused after they were allegedly found to be in possession of several drugs that are controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police said the two accused – Shahbuddin Shaikh, 24, and Ashiya Shaikh, 50 – are residents of the Rafique Nagar area in Govandi. The police said that they were spotted by a patrolling team and stopped for a search.

“When we approached them, they started giving us evasive answers. On suspicion, we searched Shahbuddin’s bag and found 60 bottles of Phensirest syrup, along with a cell phone and Rs 550 in cash. Meanwhile, Ashiya was found to be in possession of 1.15 kg of marijuana worth Rs 44,000, along with 40 strips of Nitravet, 10 tablets and Rs 800 in cash,” said an officer with the Shivaji Nagar police station.