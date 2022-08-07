Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Here's how BEST has evolved over time to meet the needs of Mumbai
BEST or Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport corporation is completing 75 years of its munipalisation. BEST has announced many special services to commemorate the occasion.
Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport
Two aviation engineers were struck by lightning and suffered injuries on Saturday evening at Nagpur airport in Mahrashtra, an official said.
While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.
They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight 6E 7197 that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place, Etesham informed.
The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital, he added.
MHADA extends deadline for 215 Mill Workers by 30 days to submit documents
215 Mumbai Mill Workers and their legal heirs have 30 days more to make submission of valid documents to claim the rights on the lottery houses that they won on March 1, 2020.
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had called the lottery draw two years ago has given more days to the beneficiaries, who remain to do the submission despite granting extensions earlier.
The new deadline will remain till September 8 of this year, said MHADA Public Relations Office in an official statement released to the media.
According to MHADA, winners of the March 2020 lottery draw held for mill workers' houses, the remaining 215 beneficiaries have not submitted the necessary documents despite issuing the first intimation letter to all by their office.
180 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 925
As many as 180 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection tally to 7,35,124, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 925 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,931, he added.
BMC announces Rs 2,000 crore mega project for Mithi river makeover
It's very difficult to preserve green spaces, lakes in metro cities. In efforts to safeguard Mumbai's greenery, the BMC is making attempts to beautify the open spaces, lake fronts etc. and maintain them.
The Mumbai civic body has announced Rs 2,000 crore project called 'Mithi River Water Quality Improvement Project'. Under the project civic body has magnanimous plans of beautifying the banks of the river.
The BMC is also installing 26 floodgates to stop inundation of the low-lying areas. In line with aesthetic beautification, the BMC is planning to create an 8.85-km-long promenade and a cycle track at the Mithi banks.
Medha Somaiya seeks Sanjay Raut be produced before court from custody
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya has sought before a magistrate court where she has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, presently in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a money laundering case, that he be produced before the magistrate in connection with her complaint.
In an application through her lawyer, she has pointed out that the matter is for appearance for the statement of the accused (Raut) and hence that the court issue a production warrant so that his presence can be secured before it. The court will hear the application on Aug 18.
Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 6 pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare on the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival to various destinations from Mumbai.
Mega block on Main, Harbour and Trans-harbour lines of Centra Railway
CR has also decided to conduct a mega block between Matunga - Mulund on Up and Dn Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm on Sunday.
Local services will not run Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on August 7 excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line due to mega block on Harbor line.
Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days
In a first since mid-July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city for the next four days, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Mumbai witnessed very heavy rainfall within the first fortnight of July; it crossed the normal percentage of rainfall for the month by 10 per cent. However, after July 15, the intensity decreased.
BEST to introduce AC Ho-Ho bus service from August 8
Eyeing even high footfall of tourists arriving in south Mumbai, the BEST Undertaking on Saturday announced the launch of another Hop On-Hop Off (Ho-Ho) air-conditioned bus service from Monday. Currently, the BEST operates a similar service from Gateway of India to Juhu chowpatty, with several tourist halts on the way.
This new service will depart every hour between 9 am and 8 pm daily from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at a ticket price of Rs 150 per person. To make the service more attractive, the BEST will allow Ho-Ho travellers to commute on its other bus services, without worrying for tickets.
