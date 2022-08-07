e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport |

Two aviation engineers were struck by lightning and suffered injuries on Saturday evening at Nagpur airport in Mahrashtra, an official said.

While one engineer fell unconscious on impact, the second has weakness in his right hand, Mohammad Etesham, duty doctor of Kingsway Hospital at the airport, told PTI.

They were talking on their walkie-talkie sets to the captain of an Indigo flight 6E 7197 that had arrived at the bay at around 5pm when the incident took place, Etesham informed.

The two are under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of Kingsway Hospital, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Nagpur shocker: Parents beat 5-year-old daughter to death while performing 'black magic', shoot...

Nagpur shocker: Parents beat 5-year-old daughter to death while performing 'black magic', shoot...

India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route