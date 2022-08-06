Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

PTI Photo

In a first since mid-July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city for the next four days, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Mumbai witnessed very heavy rainfall within the first fortnight of July; it crossed the normal percentage of rainfall for the month by 10 per cent. However, after July 15, the intensity decreased.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, the yellow alert has been declared owing to favourable weather systems which could result in heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) has been announced for some other districts in Maharashtra – Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Chandrapur – until Wednesday. However, Sangli, Solapur, Bhed, Latur, Osmanabad, Aurangabad and Jalna will receive only light rainfall.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Saturday was 25 degree Celsius and the maximum was 29.9 degree Celsius, with relative humidity of 93 per cent. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsiu and a maximum temperature of 30.1 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 90 per cent.

Mumbai also witnessed a good air day on Saturday. According to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Saturday, the city recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 11, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 39, 28, and 24, respectively.