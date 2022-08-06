Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar slams Shinde-Fadnavis duo over delays in cabinet expansion

NCP leader Ajit Pawar | ANI

The leader of opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government for delay in cabinet expansion and neglect towards the issues faced by the people including delays in providing relief to the farmers and people affected by heavy rains and floods in various parts of Maharashtra. NCP has released a list about how Shinde-Fadnavis duo had made announcements 37 times on cabinet expansion but it was still not in sight. Pawar asked the CM and DCM to introspect.

‘’If the new government has delegated powers to the secretaries then the CM and DCM should sit at home. CM and DCM assumed their charges while other minister’s powers were given to the secretaries. This act is a murder of a democracy,’’ claimed Pawar.

Pawar led a blistering attack against CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis over their Delhi visits saying that they should tell the people about that. ‘’CM and DCM should also tell to the people what are the problems faced by them in expanding the cabinet. It seems CM may be scared of exodus from his camp after the list of ministers is declared. Decision process has been at a standstill at the district level in the absence of the district guardian ministers,’’ he noted.

Pawar strongly criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision on direct election of municipal council president saying that it should also be applicable to the mayor, Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He attacked the BJP for engineering a split in the parties to assume power. ‘’People are watching BJP’s moves as they do not like the politics of splits and defections,’’ he observed.