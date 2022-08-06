Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Representative Image | Pixabay

After the Eknath Shinde led government got established in Maharashtra, many development projects undertaken by the BMC were scrapped or put into cold storage. However, BMC's work to construct a treetop walkway at Malabar hill continues to be in full swing and Mumbaikars will get it by January 2023.

This project was also backed by former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Last year, BMC had invited tenders of Rs.22 crore to create the 700 meter long treetop walkway.

According to the plan of the walkway, citizens and tourists can enjoy view of the Arabian Sea and the Green Cover of the Malabar Hills from this walkway. The walkway will be 1.5 meter high and 2.5 meter long.

"The work of construction the treetop walkway is ongoing at full-swing. Currently the piling works are ongoing and after we complete it fabrication works will be started. During heavy rain of monsoon we couldn't do much work but it is now gaining pace. We have kept target to complete this project by end of December this year or January and we are hopeful that in the coming new year, Mumbaikars will be able to enjoy a walk through this walkway," said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile, after the recent change in state government, several ambitious projects of BMC have been either cancelled or pushed. Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal has scrapped five major tenders this year and the total tender value of these projects amounts to Rs 1,464 crore.

The scrapped tenders include, Rs 569 crore tender for laying utility cables, Rs 160 crore for creating a tunnel laundry, Rs 402 crore tender for revamping the Deonar abattoir, Rs 291 crore tender for creating additional animal enclosures at Byculla Zoo and a Rs 44 crore tender for making an Aquarium inside the zoo.

Besides this, the BMC's plan to create a cycle track between Mahim and Bandra is also in cold storage.