Independence Day 2022: Here's how BMC has geared up to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Mumbai under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the entire nation will be celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) will also celebrate the national festival enthusiastically.

The old and heritage buildings across the city will be illuminated in tri-colour.

The BMC has decided to set up facade lighting on buildings of Air India, NCPA and Trident Hotel. Many other buildings at Marine Drive will also be lit up in tricolour. While a special laser light show has been organised on the Air India building.

On Friday, the BMC invited tenders for the same work. The civic body has appealed to interested bidders to submit their bids by August 8.

The civic body has already undertaken the campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' under which it will distribute the national flag to every household in Mumbai.

It has appealed to citizens to display flags on their houses from August 13 to August 15. So far, the BMC has distributed 10 lakh flags in different wards of Mumbai.

On Thursday, BMC commissioner also appealed to respect the tricolour and keep it at home as a memory of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' along with the said campaign.

On Every Independence day, all state and central government-owned buildings are illuminated with tricolour.

Many citizens visit such places to see and take pictures of the attractive illumination.