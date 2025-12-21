Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Releases Ward-Wise Contact Details For Model Code Of Conduct Complaints

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has released ward-wise contact details of senior civic officials to enable citizens to file complaints and objections related to violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the Municipal General Elections 2025–26.

Following the election announcement by the State Election Commission, Maharashtra, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force across the city. To ensure transparency, fairness and peaceful conduct of the polls, a dedicated MCC Cell has been established under the supervision of Additional Commissioner (1) Sunil Pawar. The cell is monitoring MCC compliance and initiating rule-based action on complaints received.

Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Dr Kailas Shinde has appointed Assistant Commissioners and departmental heads as nodal officers and Assistant Returning Officers (2) for each ward to coordinate election-related responsibilities and address MCC-related grievances.

As per the announcement, citizens can contact the following ward-wise officers:

Belapur Ward: Mr Prashant Nerkar – 022-27580610 / 022-27573826

Nerul Ward: Mrs Anuradha Babar – 022-27707669

Vashi Ward: Mr Sukhdev Yedve – 022-27655370 / 022-27659741

Turbhe Ward: Mr Sagar More – 022-27754061 / 022-27834069

Koparkhairane Ward: Mr Bharat Dhande – 022-27542406 / 022-27542449

Ghansoli Ward: Mr Vasant Mundavare – 022-27692489 / 022-27698175

Airoli Ward: Mr Nainesh Badle – 022-27792114

Digha Ward: Mrs Aishwarya Naik – 9136544027 / 9136544028

NMMC Headquarters: Mr Sanjay Tadvi – 022-27567368

In addition, citizens can also register complaints through toll-free helpline numbers 1800 222 309 and 1800 222 310, or email their grievances to nmmcmcc2025@gmail.com.

“Effective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is critical to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. Citizens are encouraged to report any violations, and all complaints will be examined and acted upon strictly as per election rules,” an NMMC official said.

The civic body has appealed to residents to play a responsible and vigilant role and cooperate with the administration to ensure that the election process in Navi Mumbai remains peaceful, impartial and in line with democratic values.

