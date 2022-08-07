Navi Mumbai: Senior citizens, students to get concession in bus travel | File

Senior citizens, differently-abled persons and students under 18 years of age, residing under Panvel Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction, will get concessions while travelling in Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses.

The civic body earlier gave benefits to women and has now decided to extend it to others.

Accordingly, the differently-abled persons will receive 100% concession on ticket fares, students under 18 years of age and senior citizens will be given 50% concession.

A proposal regarding this was already cleared during the general body meeting and is now being implemented.

To avail of the facility, the beneficiaries residing in the PMC area need to apply and register their names at the Social Development Department of the municipal corporation. After that, they will be given a discount ID card by the corporation.

Beneficiaries will get a discount only after showing this discount ID card issued by PMC in NMMT buses.